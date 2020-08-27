TYLOO move on to final at ESL One: Cologne 2020 -- Asia

TYLOO outlasted Vici Gaming to take a 2-1 win and move to the final at the ESL One: Cologne 2020 Online — Asia event on Thursday.

TYLOO took the first map, Inferno, by a 16-14 margin. VG came back to win the second map on Vertigo, 19-16, outscoring TYLOO 4-1 in the overtime round.

On the third map, Mirage, TYLOO jumped out to a 10-5 lead and cruised to a 16-6 win and a berth in the final.

Leading the way for TYLOO were Zhenghao “DANK1NG” Lv (77 kills, plus-20 kill-death differential) and Kelun “SLOWLY” Sun (69 kills, plus-11).

VG fell to the lower bracket and will meet the winner of Friday’s match between Invictus Gaming and Beyond Esports. The loser will be eliminated.

The Asia division of the online Counter-Strike: Global Offensive event began with four teams competing for $20,000 in prize money as well as Pro Tour tournament circuit points.

The grand final will be played Sunday. All matches are best-of-three except for the final, which will be best-of-five. The upper bracket winner will start the final with a one map advantage.

ESL One: Cologne 2020 Online — Asia prize pool and Pro Tour points:

1. $10,000, 250 points

2. $5,000, 125 points

3. $2,500, 50 points

4. $2,500

—Field Level Media