TYLOO take ESL One: Cologne - Asia championship

TYLOO captured a 3-1 victory over ViCi Gaming in the grand final to win the ESL One: Cologne 2020 Online — Asia event on Sunday.

TYLOO entered the match with a 1-0 lead after going undefeated in the upper bracket. ViCi tied the match quickly with a 16-3 win on Vertigo.

But TYLOO stomped back with a dominant 16-2 victory on Inferno, then finished the fourth map, Mirage, with a 9-5 run to win the 16-13 and gain the championship and the $10,000 first-place prize.

HaoWen “somebody” Xu led the way for TYLOO with 52 kills to go along with a plus-four kill-death differential, with YuLun “Summer” Kai and Zhenghao “DANK1NG” Lv each adding 48 kills.

The Asia division of the online Counter-Strike: Global Offensive event began with four teams competing for $20,000 in prize money as well as Pro Tour tournament circuit points.

ESL One: Cologne 2020 Online — Asia prize pool and Pro Tour points:

1. $10,000, 250 points — TYLOO

2. $5,000, 125 points -ViCi Gaming

3. $2,500, 50 points — Invictus Gaming

4. $2,500 — Beyond Esports

—Field Level Media