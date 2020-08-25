TYLOO win opener at ESL One: Cologne -- Asia

TYLOO swept Beyond Esports on Tuesday as play began at the ESL One: Cologne 2020 Online — Asia event.

TYLOO won 16-6 on Overpass and 16-12 on Mirage to advance to Thursday’s upper bracket final.

They will face the winner of Wednesday’s other first-round match between ViCi Gaming and Invictus Gaming.

Kelun “SLOWLY” Sun posted 44 kills and a plus-14 kill-death differential and YuLun “Summer” Cai added 42 kills and a plus-13 differential for TYLOO.

Beyond dropped into the lower bracket of the double-elimination event.

The Asia division of the online Counter-Strike: Global Offensive event features four teams competing for $20,000 in prize money as well as Pro Tour tournament circuit points.

The grand final will be played Sunday. All matches are best-of-three except for the final, which will be best-of-five. The upper bracket winner will start the final with a one map advantage.

ESL One: Cologne 2020 Online — Asia prize pool and Pro Tour points:

1. $10,000, 250 points

2. $5,000, 125 points

3. $2,500, 50 points

4. $2,500

