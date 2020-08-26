Vici advance in upper bracket at ESL One: Cologne 2020 - Asia

Vici Gaming rallied from a map back to defeat Invictus Gaming on Wednesday at the ESL One: Cologne 2020 Online - Asia event.

In the opening map, Inferno, VG erased a four-round deficit to tie IG but couldn’t pull out the win, losing 19-17.

VG opened a 10-0 lead on the second map, Nuke, on the way to a 16-9 win, before sealing the match with a 16-7 victory on Train.

On Thursday, VG will meet TYLOO in the upper-bracket final.

ZhiHong “aumaN” Lie led the way for VG with 66 kills and a plus-16 kill-death differential.

IG fell to the lower bracket of the tournament and will meet Beyond Esports on Friday. The loser will be eliminated.

The Asia division of the online Counter-Strike: Global Offensive event features four teams competing for $20,000 in prize money as well as Pro Tour tournament circuit points.

The grand final will be played Sunday. All matches are best-of-three except for the final, which will be best-of-five. The upper bracket winner will start the final with a one map advantage.

ESL One: Cologne 2020 Online — Asia prize pool and Pro Tour points:

1. $10,000, 250 points

2. $5,000, 125 points

3. $2,500, 50 points

4. $2,500

—Field Level Media