ViCi into grand final at ESL One: Cologne - Asia

ViCi Gaming overcame Invictus Gaming 2-1 to advance to the grand final at the ESL One: Cologne 2020 Online — Asia event on Saturday.

ViCi Gaming dominated the first map, Inferno, 16-4 before dropping the second map, Nuke, 16-10.

On the third map, Mirage, ViCi rallied from an 8-7 deficit to a 16-13 victory.

Leading the way for ViCi was Andrew “Kaze” Khong with 68 kills and a plus-32 kill-death differential.

Invictus will meet TYLOO in Sunday’s grand final, which will be best-of-five. TYLOO will start the final with a one-map advantage.

Invictus exited with $2,500 and 50 Pro Tour points for the third-place finish.

The Asia division of the online Counter-Strike: Global Offensive event began with four teams competing for $20,000 in prize money as well as Pro Tour tournament circuit points.

ESL One: Cologne 2020 Online — Asia prize pool and Pro Tour points:

1. $10,000, 250 points

2. $5,000, 125 points

3. $2,500, 50 points — Invictus Gaming

4. $2,500 — Beyond Esports

—Field Level Media