Astralis, Sprout advance at ESL One: Cologne Online – Europe

Astralis and Sprout recorded victories on Saturday in Round 2 of the upper bracket at the ESL One: Cologne Online — Europe event.
Sprout continued their improbable run by defeating OG 2-1 in Group A action while Astralis swept Team Vitality in Group B action.
Sprout won 16-9 on Train before OG took the second map Inferno, 16-13. Sprout clinched the match with a 16-3 win on Nuke. Pawel “dycha” Dycha led Sprout with 55 kills and a team-tying plus-8 kill-death differential. Michal “snatchie” Rudzki matched dycha at plus-8 with 49 kills.
Mateusz “mantuu” Wilczewski led OG with a plus-12 K-D differential on 53 kills.
In the opening map, Sprout trailed OG 5-3 before taking the next seven rounds. OG cut it to 10-9 before Sprout closed out the match by winning the final six rounds.
Astralis made quick work of Vitality, winning 16-8 on Nuke and 16-7 on Dust II. Emil “Magisk” Reif registered a match-high 40 kills and a plus-16 K-D differential. Every Astralis player finished with on the plus side of K-D. Every Vitality player finished in the negative of K-D.
OG and Vitality will be back in action on Wednesday. OG will play MAD Lions in the lower bracket of Group A while Vitality will face FaZe Clan in Round 2 of the lower bracket of Group B.
ESL One Cologne was moved to a regional-based online competition due to the coronavirus pandemic. It had originally been slated to be held Aug. 18-30 in Cologne, Germany. Teams will now compete for a $500,000 prize pool across regions.
ESL Pro Tour points will also be awarded, although it will not be considered a Pro Tour Masters event or count toward the Intel Grand Slam.
The group stages will consist of best-of-three, double-elimination formats. The playoffs will be single-elimination best-of-three matches leading up to the best-of-five Grand Final.
Action continues Sunday with two matches. Natus Vincere faces Complexity in Round 2 of the upper bracket in Group A, and G2 Esports takes on Heroic in Round 2 of the upper bracket in Group B.
ESL One: Cologne Online — Europe prize pool:
3-4. $25,000 each
5-8. $11,500 each
9-12. $4,500 each
13-16. $2,750 each — BIG, Team Heretics, mousesports, MIBR
