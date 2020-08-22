Astralis, Sprout advance at ESL One: Cologne Online – Europe

Astralis and Sprout recorded victories on Saturday in Round 2 of the upper bracket at the ESL One: Cologne Online — Europe event.

Sprout continued their improbable run by defeating OG 2-1 in Group A action while Astralis swept Team Vitality in Group B action.

Sprout won 16-9 on Train before OG took the second map Inferno, 16-13. Sprout clinched the match with a 16-3 win on Nuke. Pawel “dycha” Dycha led Sprout with 55 kills and a team-tying plus-8 kill-death differential. Michal “snatchie” Rudzki matched dycha at plus-8 with 49 kills.

Mateusz “mantuu” Wilczewski led OG with a plus-12 K-D differential on 53 kills.

In the opening map, Sprout trailed OG 5-3 before taking the next seven rounds. OG cut it to 10-9 before Sprout closed out the match by winning the final six rounds.

Astralis made quick work of Vitality, winning 16-8 on Nuke and 16-7 on Dust II. Emil “Magisk” Reif registered a match-high 40 kills and a plus-16 K-D differential. Every Astralis player finished with on the plus side of K-D. Every Vitality player finished in the negative of K-D.

OG and Vitality will be back in action on Wednesday. OG will play MAD Lions in the lower bracket of Group A while Vitality will face FaZe Clan in Round 2 of the lower bracket of Group B.

ESL One Cologne was moved to a regional-based online competition due to the coronavirus pandemic. It had originally been slated to be held Aug. 18-30 in Cologne, Germany. Teams will now compete for a $500,000 prize pool across regions.

ESL Pro Tour points will also be awarded, although it will not be considered a Pro Tour Masters event or count toward the Intel Grand Slam.

The group stages will consist of best-of-three, double-elimination formats. The playoffs will be single-elimination best-of-three matches leading up to the best-of-five Grand Final.

Action continues Sunday with two matches. Natus Vincere faces Complexity in Round 2 of the upper bracket in Group A, and G2 Esports takes on Heroic in Round 2 of the upper bracket in Group B.

ESL One: Cologne Online — Europe prize pool:

2. $50,000

3-4. $25,000 each

5-8. $11,500 each

9-12. $4,500 each

13-16. $2,750 each — BIG, Team Heretics, mousesports, MIBR

