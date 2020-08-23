Complexity, G2 move on at ESL One: Cologne Online -- Europe

Complexity Gaming and G2 Esports collected victories on Sunday in Round 2 of the upper bracket at the ESL One: Cologne Online — Europe event.

Complexity swept Natus Vincere in Group A and G2 came from behind for a 2-1 win against Heroic in Group B.

Complexity won 16-9 on Dust II and 16-8 on Nuke, getting 45 kills from Kristian “k0nfig” Wienecke and a plus-16 kill-death differential from Benjamin “blameF” Bremer. Aleksandr “s1mple” Kostyliev led Na’Vi with 35 kills and an even differential.

After losing 16-7 on Nuke, G2 answered with a 16-7 win on Vertigo and a hard-fought 19-17 victory on Mirage. Nemanja “nexa” Isakovic had a big day for G2, tallying 75 kills and a plus-26 differential. Rene “TeSeS” Madsen led Heroic with 65 kills and a plus-7 differential.

ESL One Cologne was moved to a regional-based online competition due to the coronavirus pandemic. It had originally been slated to be held Aug. 18-30 in Cologne, Germany. Teams will now compete for a $500,000 prize pool across regions.

ESL Pro Tour points will also be awarded, although it will not be considered a Pro Tour Masters event or count toward the Intel Grand Slam.

The group stages will consist of best-of-three, double-elimination formats. The playoffs will be single-elimination best-of-three matches leading up to the best-of-five Grand Final.

Action continues Tuesday with two Round 2 matches in the lower bracket: Natus Vincere against Ninjas in Pyjamas in Group A and Heroic against Fnatic in Group B.

ESL One: Cologne Online — Europe prize pool:

2. $50,000

3-4. $25,000 each

5-8. $11,500 each

9-12. $4,500 each

13-16. $2,750 each — BIG, Team Heretics, mousesports, MIBR

—Field Level Media