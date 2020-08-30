Heroic capture title at ESL One: Cologne - Europe

Heroic swept Team Vitality 3-0 on Sunday to win the ESL One: Cologne 2020 Online — Europe championship and the $150,000 first prize.

Heroic won 16-7 on Mirage, 16-13 on Inferno and 16-9 on Nuke, led by Martin “stavn” Lund with 69 kills and a plus-23 kill-death differential and Nikolaj “niko” Kristensen with 61 kills and a plus-15 differential.

“Our boys have shown that they are here to play among the best teams in the world!” the team posted on Twitter. “Thank you ALL for your support this tournament!”

Vitality earned $50,000 for their runner-up finish. Richard “shox” Papillon performed well in the grand final of the $325,000 Counter-Strike: Global Offensive tournament, pacing the team with 60 kills and a plus-12 differential.

ESL One: Cologne 2020 Online — Europe prize pool and Pro Tour points:

1. $150,000, 800 points — Heroic

2. $50,000, 550 points — Team Vitality

3-4. $25,000 each, 375 points — G2 Esports, Ninjas in Pyjamas

5-8. $11,500 each, 220 points — Sprout, Complexity Gaming, OG, Astralis

9-12. $4,500 each, 100 points — Natus Vincere, Fnatic, MAD Lions, FaZe Clan

13-16. $2,750 each, 25 points — BIG, Team Heretics, mousesports, MIBR

—Field Level Media