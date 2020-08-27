Heroic, Vitality advance at ESL One: Cologne - Europe

Heroic and Team Vitality won their quarterfinal matches Thursday as the ESL One: Cologne 2020 Online — Europe playoffs got underway.

Heroic swept Complexity Gaming 2-0 and Vitality defeated Sprout by the same score, each moving a step closer to the $150,000 first prize in the Counter-Strike: Global Offensive event.

Heroic won 16-11 on Inferno and 16-13 on Nuke, getting a team-high 43 kills from Nikolaj “niko” Kristensen and a plus-8 kill-death differential from Casper “cadiaN” Moller.

Vitality smashed Sprout 16-6 on Vertigo and 16-8 on Mirage. Mathieu “ZywOo” Herbaut dominated the match with 52 kills and a plus-29 differential for Vitality.

Sprout and Complexity Game each earned $11,500 for finishing in 5th-8th place.

The single-elimination playoffs continue Friday with two more quarterfinal matches, with OG facing G2 Esports and Astralis taking on Ninjas in Pyjamas.

The OG-G2 winner will face Heroic in Saturday’s semifinals, while Vitality will meet the Astralis-NiP winner.

All of the matches are a best-of-three format until Sunday’s best-of-five grand final.

ESL One: Cologne 2020 Online — Europe prize pool and Pro Tour points:

1. $150,000, 800 points

2. $50,000, 550 points,

3-4. $25,000 each, 375 points

5-8. $11,500 each, 220 points — Sprout, Complexity Gaming

9-12. $4,500 each, 100 points — Natus Vincere, Fnatic, MAD Lions, FaZe Clan

13-16. $2,750 each, 25 points — BIG, Team Heretics, mousesports, MIBR

