Heroic, Vitality reach final at ESL One: Cologne - Europe

Heroic and Team Vitality will square off Sunday in the best-of-five grand final at the ESL One: Cologne 2020 Online — Europe event.

The winners will receive $150,000, with $50,000 going to the runners-up.

Vitality advanced with a 2-0 semifinal sweep Saturday against Ninjas in Pyjamas, while Heroic pulled out a 2-1 victory over G2 Esports.

G2 and NiP each took home $25,000 and 375 Pro Tour points for finishing in third-fourth place.

Vitality won 16-7 on Dust II and 16-13 on Overpass. Mathieu “ZywOo” Herbaut had 58 kills and a plus-32 kill-death differential and Richard “shox” Papillon added 50 kills and a plus-22 differential to lead Vitality.

Heroic had a much tougher time with G2, winning 25-23 in triple-overtime on Vertigo on the opening map and then losing 19-16 in overtime on Nuke on the second. Heroic clinched the win with a 16-7 decision on Mirage. Martin “stavn” Lund powered Heroic with 86 kills and a plus-17 differential.

ESL One: Cologne 2020 Online — Europe prize pool and Pro Tour points:

1. $150,000, 800 points

2. $50,000, 550 points

3-4. $25,000 each, 375 points — G2 Esports, Ninjas in Pyjamas

5-8. $11,500 each, 220 points — Sprout, Complexity Gaming, OG, Astralis

9-12. $4,500 each, 100 points — Natus Vincere, Fnatic, MAD Lions, FaZe Clan

13-16. $2,750 each, 25 points — BIG, Team Heretics, mousesports, MIBR

—Field Level Media