MAD Lions cruise at ESL One: Cologne Online -- Europe

MAD Lions recorded a convincing sweep of mousesports on Friday to advance in the lower bracket of Group A at the ESL One: Cologne Online — Europe event.

MAD Lions posted a 16-5 victory on Vertigo and 16-4 triumph on Nuke to move into the second round.

Also on Friday, FaZe Clan recorded a 2-1 victory over MIBR in their Group B first-round match in the lower bracket.

MIBR posted a 16-8 win on Train before FaZe Clan answered with a 16-12 triumph on Inferno and 16-6 decision on Dust II.

ESL One Cologne was moved to a regional-based online competition due to the coronavirus pandemic. It had originally been slated to be held Aug. 18-30 in Cologne, Germany. Teams will now compete for a $500,000 prize pool across regions.

ESL Pro Tour points will also be awarded, although it will not be considered a Pro Tour Masters event or count toward the Intel Grand Slam.

The group stages will consist of best-of-three, double-elimination formats. The playoffs will be single-elimination best-of-three matches leading up to the best-of-five Grand Final.

Action continues Saturday with a pair of second-round matches in the upper bracket. Sprout faces OG in Group A while Team Vitality and Astralis tangle in Group B.

ESL One: Cologne Online — Europe prize pool:

2. $50,000

3-4. $25,000 each

5-8. $11,500 each

9-12. $4,500 each

13-16. $2,750 each — BIG, Team Heretics, mousesports, MIBR

