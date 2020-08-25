Ninjas, Heroic advance at ESL One: Cologne -- Europe

Ninjas in Pyjamas and Heroic posted sweeps on Tuesday in Round 2 of the lower bracket at the ESL One: Cologne 2020 Online — Europe event.

NiP eliminated Natus Vincere in Group A and Heroic knocked out Fnatic in Group B.

NiP won 16-9 on Overpass and cruised 16-3 on Train, led by Hampus “hampus” Poser with 45 kills and a plus-23 kill-death differential and Tim “nawwk” Jonasson with 37 kills and a plus-20 differential.

Heroic defeated Fnatic by identical 16-11 scores on Vertigo and Overpass. Rene “TeSeS” Madsen led the charge for Heroic with 50 kills and a plus-14 differential.

Na’Vi and Fnatic each earned $4,500 for finishing in 9th-12th place.

Eight teams advance to the single-elimination playoffs starting Thursday. In addition to NiP and Heroic, the other teams that have qualified are Sprout, Astralis, Complexity Gaming and G2 Esports.

All matches in the playoffs are best of three until Sunday’s best-of-five grand final.

Action continues in the $325,000 tournament Wednesday with the last two Round 2 matches in the lower bracket: OG vs. MAD Lions in Group A and Team Vitality vs. FaZe Clan in Group B.

ESL One: Cologne 2020 Online — Europe prize pool and Pro Tour points:

1. $150,000, 800 points

2. $50,000, 550 points,

3-4. $25,000 each, 375 points

5-8. $11,500 each, 220 points

9-12. $4,500 each, 100 points — Natus Vincere, Fnatic

13-16. $2,750 each, 25 points — BIG, Team Heretics, mousesports, MIBR

