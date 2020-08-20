NiP, Fnatic rally to stay alive at ESL One Cologne -- Europe

Swedish squads Ninjas in Pyjamas and Fnatic each engineered thrilling comebacks on Thursday to win their lower-bracket matches and stay alive at the ESL One: Cologne Online — Europe event.

In Group A, NiP overcame BIG in a match that included a quadruple-overtime second map, while Fnatic overcame Team Heretics in Group B, with both decided by a 2-1 margin in the best-of-three format.

BIG dominated NiP early, taking the first 11 rounds and cruising to a 16-5 victory on Vertigo. It looked like more of the same on Nuke, where BIG started 4-0, but NiP fought back, winning five straight rounds.

The rest of the second map see-sawed, with several lead changes. NiP led 14-10 before dropping five of the final six rounds, as BIG forced overtime. The excitement continued in four extra periods, as BIG rallied from a 3-0 deficit in the second before NiP rallied to win the fourth round 4-2 and claim the map.

In the deciding map, BIG again opened strong with a 3-0 edge, but NiP ripped off 14 of the next 15 rounds to win Mirage 16-7. Tim “nawwk” Jonasson led the way with a plus-12 kill-death differential in victory.

Fnatic dropped Nuke to Heretics by a 16-8 margin before coming out red-hot in the second map, Inferno. They opened on an 11-0 run and cruised to a 16-7 victory to level the series. In the decider, Fnatic opened with a 6-1 lead and put it away at 16-9 on Mirage.

Maikil “Golden” Selim racked up a plus-17 K-D differential, with four other players in the positives.

ESL One Cologne was moved to a regional-based online competition due to the coronavirus pandemic. It had originally been slated to be held Aug. 18-30 in Cologne, Germany. Teams will now compete for a $500,000 prize pool across regions.

ESL Pro Tour points will also be awarded, although it will not be considered a Pro Tour Masters event or count toward the Intel Grand Slam.

The group stages will consist of best-of-three, double-elimination formats. The playoffs will be single-elimination best-of-three matches leading up to the best-of-five Grand Final.

Action continues Friday with two more lower-bracket matches, with mousesports battling MAD Lions in Group A and FaZe Clan facing MIBR in Group B.

ESL One: Cologne Online — Europe prize pool:

2. $50,000

3-4. $25,000 each

5-8. $11,500 each

9-12. $4,500 each

13-16. $2,750 each — BIG, Team Heretics, two teams TBD

