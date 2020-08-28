NiP, G2 Esports advance in ESL One: Cologne - Europe

Ninjas in Pyjamas and G2 Esports won their quarterfinal matches on Friday in the ESL One: Cologne 2020 Online — Europe playoffs.

NiP swept Astralis after posting a 16-10 win on Train and a 16-13 triumph on Inferno to move a step closer to the $150,000 first prize in the Counter-Strike: Global Offensive event.

Fredrik “REZ” Sterner recorded a team-high 47 kills and a plus-12 kill-death differential for Ninjas in Pyjamas, who face Team Vitality in a semifinal clash on Saturday.

G2 Esports also advanced to the semifinals after securing a 2-1 victory over OG. G2 sandwiched a 16-6 win on Nuke and a 19-17 victory on Dust II around a 16-10 setback on Train.

Kenny “kennyS” Schrub collected 63 kills and a plus-7 kill-death differential for G2 Esports, who will battle Heroic in the semifinals.

OG and Astralis each earned $11,500 for finishing in 5th-8th place.

All of the matches are a best-of-three format until Sunday’s best-of-five grand final.

ESL One: Cologne 2020 Online — Europe prize pool and Pro Tour points:

1. $150,000, 800 points

2. $50,000, 550 points,

3-4. $25,000 each, 375 points

5-8. $11,500 each, 220 points — Sprout, Complexity Gaming, OG, Astralis

9-12. $4,500 each, 100 points — Natus Vincere, Fnatic, MAD Lions, FaZe Clan

13-16. $2,750 each, 25 points — BIG, Team Heretics, mousesports, MIBR

—Field Level Media