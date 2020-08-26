OG, Vitality advance at ESL One: Cologne - Europe

OG and Team Vitality recorded victories Wednesday in Round 2 of the lower bracket at the ESL One: Cologne 2020 Online — Europe event.

OG swept MAD Lions 2-0 in Group A and Vitality eliminated FaZe Clan by the same score in Group B.

OG and Vitality joined Ninjas in Pyjamas, Heroic, Sprout, Astralis, Complexity Gaming and G2 Esports in the playoff field for the $325,000 tournament. The single-elimination playoffs run from Thursday through Sunday, with all matches in a best-of-three format until the best-of-five grand final.

MAD Lions and FaZe each earned $4,500 for finishing in 9th-12th place, along with Natus Vincere and Fnatic.

In Wednesday’s action, OG won 16-10 on Nuke and 16-9 on Dust II. Valdemar “valde” Bjorn Vangsa had 46 kills and a plus-17 kill-death differential and Mateusz “mantuu” Wilczewski added 40 kills and a plus-15 differential for OG.

Vitality had a tougher time with FaZe, winning 19-16 on Dust II and 16-14 on Nuke. Cedric “RpK” Guipouy had a big day for Vitality with 57 kills and a plus-15 differential.

The quarterfinals begin Thursday with Complexity taking on Heroic and Sprout facing Vitality.

ESL One: Cologne 2020 Online — Europe prize pool and Pro Tour points:

1. $150,000, 800 points

2. $50,000, 550 points,

3-4. $25,000 each, 375 points

5-8. $11,500 each, 220 points

9-12. $4,500 each, 100 points — Natus Vincere, Fnatic, MAD Lions, FaZe Clan

13-16. $2,750 each, 25 points — BIG, Team Heretics, mousesports, MIBR

