Cloud9 survive in ESL One: Cologne -- NA

Cloud9 pulled off a reverse sweep against Triumph on Sunday, advancing to the Group B decider match at the ESL One: Cologne 2020 Online — North America event.

After falling victim to a reverse sweep at the hands of Team Liquid in the opening round on Wednesday, Cloud9 turned the trick against Triumph in an elimination match. After losing 16-14 on Dust II to open the match, Cloud9 won 16-4 on Overpass and 16-9 on Inferno to ensure the only two winless teams in group play were the first two eliminated from the event.

Gen.G Esports was bounced from the Group A side of the tournament Saturday.

Americans Josh “oSee” Ohm and Ian “motm” Hardy led Cloud9 with 61 kills apiece and kill-death differentials of plus-21 and plus-20, respectively. Canadian Kaleb “moose” Jayne led Triumph with 53 kills. No Triumph player had a positive kill-death differential.

The North American division of the online Counter-Strike: Global Offensive event features eight teams competing for $135,000 in prize money as well as Pro Tour and BLAST Premier tournament circuit points.

The teams were divided into two groups of four teams in the double-elimination opening round. The top team in each group (Chaos Esports Club in Group A and Evil Geniuses in Group B) have advanced to the tournament semifinals next Thursday and Friday. The winners of the remaining decider matches will make up the other half of the semifinals.

The final will be played Saturday. All matches are best-of-three except for the final, which will be best-of-five. The champion will receive $65,000.

ESL One: Cologne 2020 Online — North America decider matches

Group A

Tuesday

100 Thieves vs. FURIA Esports

Group B

Wednesday

Cloud9 vs. Team Liquid

ESL One: Cologne 2020 Online — North America prize pool and Pro Tour points

1. $65,000, 650 points

2. $30,000, 425 points

3-4. $12,500, 225 points

5-6. $5,000, 90 points

7-8. $2,500, no points — Gen.G Esports, TBD

—Field Level Media