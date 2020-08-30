Evil Geniuses outlasts Team Liquid in ESL One: Cologne -- NA

Evil Geniuses held on to defeat Team Liquid in a grueling best-of-five matchup to capture the grand final of the ESL One: Cologne 2020 Online — North America Playoffs.

Evil Genuises managed a 3-2 victory after posting a 16-12 win on Dust II in the decisive matchup. The group also won 19-16 on Nuke and 16-12 on Inferno, while Team Liquid won 16-9 on Vertigo and 16-6 on Mirage.

The narrow win led to a $65,000 prize for Evil Genuises, compared with a $30,000 prize for Team Liquid as runners-up.

The victorious roster for Evil Geniuses consisted of Ethan “Ethan” Arnold, Vincent “Brehze” Cayonte, Tsvetelin “CeRq” Dimitrov, Tarik “tarik” Celik and Peter “stanislaw” Jarguz.

For Team Liquid, the second-place roster featured Jonathan “EliGE” Jablonowski, Russel “Twistzz” Van Dulken, Keith “NAF” Markovic, Michael “Grim” Wince and Jake “Stewie2K” Yip.

The North American division of the online Counter-Strike: Global Offensive event featured eight teams competing for $135,000 in prize money as well as Pro Tour and BLAST Premier tournament circuit points.

The teams were divided into two groups of four teams in the double-elimination opening round. The top team in each group (Chaos and Evil Geniuses) earned express trips to the tournament semifinals. The remainder of the final four was determined by elimination and decider matches.

ESL One: Cologne 2020 Online — North America prize pool and Pro Tour points

1. $65,000, 650 points — Evil Geniuses

2. $30,000, 425 points — Team Liquid

3-4. $12,500, 225 points — Chaos Esports Club, FURIA Esports

5-6. $5,000, 90 points — 100 Thieves, Cloud9

7-8. $2,500, no points — Gen.G Esports, Trumph

