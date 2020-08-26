FURIA advance to semis at ESL One: Cologne - NA

FURIA Esports needed to go the distance Tuesday, pulling out a Group A decider match in a deciding third map and advancing to the semifinals of the ESL One: Cologne 2020 Online - North America playoffs with a 2-1 victory over 100 Thieves.

It appeared as if FURIA were in for a short day after earning a 16-1 opening victory on Inferno. But 100 Thieves rallied for a 16-13 victory on Mirage to force a winner-take-all map.

FURIA advanced with a 16-7 victory on Vertigo and will face Evil Geniuses in the semifinals on Friday.

Vinicius “VINI” Figueiredo had 65 kills for FURIA and a plus-23 kill-death differential. Fellow Brazilian Kaike “KSCERATO” Cerato was right behind with 61 kills and a plus-22 kill-death differential. No 100 Thieves player had a positive kill-death ratio, with Australia’s Justin “jks” Savage recording a team-best 49 kills.

The North American division of the online Counter-Strike: Global Offensive event features eight teams competing for $135,000 in prize money as well as Pro Tour and BLAST Premier tournament circuit points.

The teams were divided into two groups of four teams in the double-elimination opening round. The top team in each group (Chaos Esports Club in Group A and Evil Geniuses in Group B) already advanced to the tournament semifinals Thursday and Friday. The winner of the remaining decider match will complete the semifinal schedule.

The final will be played Saturday. All matches are best-of-three except for the finale, which will be best-of-five. The champion will receive $65,000.

ESL One: Cologne 2020 Online - North America decider matches

Group B

Wednesday

Cloud9 vs. Team Liquid

ESL One: Cologne 2020 Online — North America prize pool and Pro Tour points

1. $65,000, 650 points

2. $30,000, 425 points

3-4. $12,500, 225 points

5-6. $5,000, 90 points — 100 Thieves, TBD

7-8. $2,500, no points — Gen.G Esports, Trumph

—Field Level Media