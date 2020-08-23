FURIA stay alive in ESL One: Cologne -- NA

FURIA Esports swept Gen.G Esports on Saturday in an elimination match at the ESL One: Cologne 2020 Online — North America event.

FURIA was swept 2-0 in a Group A opening-round match against Chaos Esports Club on Tuesday. But FURIA remained alive by doing the same to Gen.G, taking Train 16-14 and Inferno 16-10.

Kaike “KSCERATO” Cerato led the way for the Brazilian club, totaling a plus-16 kill-death differential in the win. Vinicius “VINI” Figueiredo (plus-10) also finished in double digits.

FURIA (1-1) will face 100 Thieves (1-1) in the Group A decider match on Tuesday, with the winner earning a semifinal matchup against Evil Geniuses.

The North American division of the online Counter-Strike: Global Offensive event features eight teams competing for $135,000 in prize money as well as Pro Tour and BLAST Premier tournament circuit points.

The teams were divided into two groups of four teams for the double-elimination opening round. The top two teams from each group (Chaos in Group A and EG in Group B) advanced to the playoffs, which consist of semifinal matches Aug. 27 and Aug. 28 and the final on Aug. 29.

All matches are best-of-three except for the final, which will be best-of-five. The champion will receive $65,000.

ESL One: Cologne 2020 Online — North America prize pool and Pro Tour points

1. $65,000, 650 points

2. $30,000, 425 points

3-4. $12,500, 225 points

5-6. $5,000, 90 points

7-8. $2,500, no points — Gen.G Esports, TBD

