Liquid, EG advance to final in ESL One: Cologne -- NA

Team Liquid and Evil Geniuses swept their respective opponents on Friday to advance to the grand final of the ESL One: Cologne 2020 Online — North America Playoffs.

Liquid seized a 2-0 victory over Chaos Esports Club after posting a 16-13 win on Inferno and 16-8 triumph on Mirage.

Russel “Twistzz” Van Dulken recorded 47 kills and a plus-20 kill-death differential for Team Liquid, who will face Evil Geniuses in the best-of-five grand final on Saturday.

Evil Geniuses secured 16-10 wins on both Vertigo and Nuke to sweep FURIA Esports on Friday.

Tarik “tarik” Celik led Evil Geniuses with 48 kills while Vincent “Brehze” Cayonte had a plus-15 kill-death differential.

The North American division of the online Counter-Strike: Global Offensive event features eight teams competing for $135,000 in prize money as well as Pro Tour and BLAST Premier tournament circuit points.

The teams were divided into two groups of four teams in the double-elimination opening round. The top team in each group (Chaos and Evil Geniuses) earned express trips to the tournament semifinals. The remainder of the final four was determined by elimination and decider matches.

ESL One: Cologne 2020 Online — North America prize pool and Pro Tour points

1. $65,000, 650 points

2. $30,000, 425 points

3-4. $12,500, 225 points — Chaos Esports Club, FURIA Esports

5-6. $5,000, 90 points — 100 Thieves, Cloud9

7-8. $2,500, no points — Gen.G Esports, Trumph

—Field Level Media