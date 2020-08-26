Team Liquid advance to semifinals at ESL One - North America

Team Liquid swept Cloud9 on Wednesday to advance to the semifinals of the ESL One: Cologne 2020 Online — North America Playoffs.

Liquid won 19-15 on the opening map, Overpass, then prevailed 16-11 on Vertigo to wrap up the victory in the Group B decider match.

With the win, Liquid advance to the first tournament semifinal on Thursday against Group A champion Chaos Esports Club. Evil Geniuses, the Group B champion, will play FURIA Esports in the other semifinal on Friday.

Michael “Grim” Wince led Liquid with a total of 50 kills and a plus-14 kill-death differential. Keith “NAF” Markovic had 44 total kills and a plus-9 differential.

Josh “oSee” Ohm was the only player for Cloud9 to finish with a positive differential as finished with 43 total kills and a ratio of plus-4.

The North American division of the online Counter-Strike: Global Offensive event features eight teams competing for $135,000 in prize money as well as Pro Tour and BLAST Premier tournament circuit points.

The teams were divided into two groups of four teams in the double-elimination opening round. The top team in each group (Chaos and Evil Geniuses) earned express trips to the tournament semifinals. The remainder of the final four was determined by elimination and decider matches.

The tournament final will be played Saturday. All matches are best-of-three except for the finale, which will be best-of-five. The champion will receive $65,000.

ESL One: Cologne 2020 Online — North America prize pool and Pro Tour points

1. $65,000, 650 points

2. $30,000, 425 points

3-4. $12,500, 225 points

5-6. $5,000, 90 points — 100 Thieves, Cloud9

7-8. $2,500, no points — Gen.G Esports, Trumph

