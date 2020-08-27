Semifinal postponed at ESL One: Cologne - North America

Thursday’s semifinal match at the ESL One: Cologne 2020 Online — North America event was postponed due to “ongoing circumstances” in the United States.

The match between Team Liquid and Chaos Esports Club will be rescheduled for later this week, organizers said.

The latest wave of protests was sparked by Sunday’s shooting by police of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wis. An unarmed Black man, Blake was shot seven times by a uniformed officer while moving toward his vehicle.

Games across the American sports landscape were shut down Wednesday and Thursday, including the NBA and NHL playoffs and games in the WNBA, MLS and Major League Baseball.

“Now is not the time for games,” Chaos posted on Twitter. “We are mad. We are exhausted. We know that gaming is part of the problem.

“We will not be competing in today’s ESL One Cologne 2020 match against Team Liquid in order to do our part to move the light where it belongs — on the protests against this country’s continued systemic racism and police brutality.”

Team Liquid issued a statement supporting Chaos’ decision.

“We believe competition is our players’ platform and it’s their personal decision whether to use it as a means for protest,” Liquid wrote on Twitter. “We appreciate and support players who do make that decision.

“We feel Team Liquid as an organization has an important role to play. Together with our partners and diversity advocates we are exploring ways to support the Black community. We’re going to continue to drive change where we can and feel that a focus on education and technology is the right approach for us as an organization.”

Evil Geniuses and Furia Esports are scheduled to meet in the other semifinal match Saturday.

—Field Level Media