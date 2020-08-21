Evil Geniuses reach semis at ESL One: Cologne -- NA

Evil Geniuses posted a 2-0 victory over Team Liquid on Friday to claim a semifinal berth at the ESL One: Cologne 2020 Online — North America event.

After sweeping Triumph in a Group B opening-round match on Wednesday, Evil Geniuses dispatched Team Liquid following a 16-7 win on Mirage and 16-9 victory on Nuke.

Evil Geniuses advanced to next Friday’s semifinals and sent Team Liquid to Wednesday’s decider match. Team Liquid will face the winner of Sunday’s elimination match between Triumph and Cloud9.

The North American division of the online Counter-Strike: Global Offensive event features eight teams competing for $135,000 in prize money as well as Pro Tour and BLAST Premier tournament circuit points.

The teams are divided into two groups of four teams for the double-elimination opening round. The top two teams from each group advance to the playoffs, which consist of semifinal matches Aug. 27 and Aug. 28 and the final on Aug. 29.

All matches are best-of-three except for the final, which will be best-of-five. The champion will receive $65,000.

ESL One: Cologne 2020 Online — North America prize pool and Pro Tour points

1. $65,000, 650 points

2. $30,000, 425 points

3-4. $12,500, 225 points

5-6. $5,000, 90 points

7-8. $2,500, no points

—Field Level Media