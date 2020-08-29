Esports
August 29, 2020 / 2:36 PM / Updated an hour ago

Avant reaches grand final at ESL One: Cologne - Oceania

FIELD LEVEL MEDIA

2 Min Read

Avant Gaming advanced to the grand final with a thrilling 2-1 victory over ORDER Saturday at the ESL One: Cologne 2020 Online — Oceania event.

Avant opened with a 16-11 win on Dust II, then dropped the second map, Nuke, 16-13. They closed it out with a 22-18 double-overtime victory on Train.

Euan “sterling” Moore led Avant with 27 kills and a plus-12 kill-death differential on the opening map and 32 kills and a plus-7 differential on the deciding map.

On Sunday, Avant will face Renegades in the grand final, which will be best-of-five. Renegades, the upper-bracket winner, will start the final with a one-map advantage.

ORDER earned $2,500 and 50 Pro Tour points for the third-place finish.

The Oceania division of the online Counter-Strike: Global Offensive event features four teams competing for $20,000 in prize money as well as Pro Tour tournament circuit points.

ESL One: Cologne 2020 Online — Oceania prize pool and Pro Tour points:

1. $10,000, 250 points

2. $5,000, 125 points

3. $2,500, 50 points — ORDER

4. $2,500 — Chiefs Esports Club

—Field Level Media

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below