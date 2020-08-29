Avant reaches grand final at ESL One: Cologne - Oceania

Avant Gaming advanced to the grand final with a thrilling 2-1 victory over ORDER Saturday at the ESL One: Cologne 2020 Online — Oceania event.

Avant opened with a 16-11 win on Dust II, then dropped the second map, Nuke, 16-13. They closed it out with a 22-18 double-overtime victory on Train.

Euan “sterling” Moore led Avant with 27 kills and a plus-12 kill-death differential on the opening map and 32 kills and a plus-7 differential on the deciding map.

On Sunday, Avant will face Renegades in the grand final, which will be best-of-five. Renegades, the upper-bracket winner, will start the final with a one-map advantage.

ORDER earned $2,500 and 50 Pro Tour points for the third-place finish.

The Oceania division of the online Counter-Strike: Global Offensive event features four teams competing for $20,000 in prize money as well as Pro Tour tournament circuit points.

ESL One: Cologne 2020 Online — Oceania prize pool and Pro Tour points:

1. $10,000, 250 points

2. $5,000, 125 points

3. $2,500, 50 points — ORDER

4. $2,500 — Chiefs Esports Club

—Field Level Media