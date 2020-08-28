Avant sweep Chiefs at ESL One: Cologne - Oceania

Avant Gaming advanced to the lower-bracket final with a sweep of Chiefs Esports Club Friday at the ESL One: Cologne 2020 Online — Oceania event.
Avant opened with a 16-11 win on Dust II, then closed it with a 16-10 comeback victory on Nuke. On the second map, Avant overcame a 9-6 deficit in the first half with a 10-1 showing in the second.
Euan “sterling” Moore led Avant with 27 kills and a plus-16 kill-death differential on the opening map and 27 kills and a plus-13 differential on the second.
On Saturday, Avant will get a second chance against the team that knocked them to the lower bracket. They will face ORDER, who were swept by Renegades in the upper-bracket final, for a spot in Sunday’s grand final.
Chiefs ESC earn $2,500 for the fourth-place finish.
The Oceania division of the online Counter-Strike: Global Offensive event features four teams competing for $20,000 in prize money as well as Pro Tour tournament circuit points.
All matches are best-of-three except for the final, which will be best-of-five. Renegades, the upper-bracket winner, will start the final with a one-map advantage.
ESL One: Cologne 2020 Online — Oceania prize pool and Pro Tour points:
1. $10,000, 250 points
2. $5,000, 125 points
3. $2,500, 50 points
4. $2,500 — Chiefs Esports Club
—Field Level Media