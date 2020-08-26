ORDER defeat Avant at ESL One: Cologne – Oceania

ORDER rallied in the third map Wednesday to defeat Avant Gaming in Day 2 of ESL One: Cologne 2020 Online - Oceania.

With the match tied at 1, ORDER found themselves down 4-0 to start the finale on Dust II. ORDER trailed 11-6 before winning nine straight rounds to take a 15-11 lead and eventually win, 16-13.

ORDER took Nuke 16-6 and Avant countered by winning Mirage, 16-7, setting up the final map.

Karlo “USTILO” Pivac led ORDER with a plus-10 kill-death differential (56 kills) and Jireh “J1rah” Youakim led the team with 57 kills.

Peter “BL1TZ” Athanasatos of Avant led all players with 57 kills and a plus-13 K-D differential.

ORDER will play Renegades in the upper-bracket final on Thursday. Avant dropped to the lower bracket and will take on Chiefs ESC on Friday.

The Oceania division of the online Counter-Strike: Global Offensive event features four teams competing for $20,000 in prize money as well as Pro Tour tournament circuit points.

The grand final will be played Saturday. All matches are best-of-three except for the final, which will be best-of-five. The upper-bracket winner will start the final with a one-map advantage.

ESL One: Cologne 2020 Online — Oceania prize pool and Pro Tour points:

1. $10,000, 250 points

2. $5,000, 125 points

3. $2,500, 50 points

4. $2,500

—Field Level Media