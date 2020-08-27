Power issues halt play at ESL One: Cologne - Oceania

Thursday’s upper-bracket final at the ESL One: Cologne 2020 Online — Oceania event was postponed due to power issues for multiple players.

Play was halted after Renegade took a 1-0 lead over ORDER with a 16-14 win on Vertigo.

Joshua “INS” Potter led Renegade with 26 kills and a plus-7 kill-death differential on the opening map. Karlo “USTILO” Pivac had 23 kills and a plus-2 differential for ORDER.

It was not immediately clear when the match would be resumed.

The only match on Friday’s schedule is the lower-bracket first-round battle between Chiefs ESC and Avant Gaming.

The Oceania division of the online Counter-Strike: Global Offensive event features four teams competing for $20,000 in prize money as well as Pro Tour tournament circuit points.

The grand final is scheduled to be played Saturday. All matches are best-of-three except for the final, which will be best-of-five. The upper-bracket winner will start the final with a one-map advantage.

ESL One: Cologne 2020 Online — Oceania prize pool and Pro Tour points:

1. $10,000, 250 points

2. $5,000, 125 points

3. $2,500, 50 points

4. $2,500

