Renegades open with rout at ESL One: Cologne -- Oceania

Renegades crushed Chiefs ESC on Tuesday as the ESL One: Cologne 2020 Online — Oceania event got underway.

Renegades won 16-1 on Nuke and 16-4 on Vertigo to take the first-round match in the upper bracket.

Joshua “INS” Potter had 43 kills and a plus-28 kill-death differential and Jordan “Hatz” Bajic added 42 kills and a plus-24 differential for Renegades, who advanced to Thursday’s upper bracket final.

They will face the winner of Wednesday’s first-round match between ORDER and Avant Gaming.

Chiefs dropped to the lower bracket of the double-elimination event.

The Oceania division of the online Counter-Strike: Global Offensive event features four teams competing for $20,000 in prize money as well as Pro Tour tournament circuit points.

The grand final will be played Saturday. All matches are best-of-three except for the final, which will be best-of-five. The upper bracket winner will start the final with a one map advantage.

ESL One: Cologne 2020 Online — Oceania prize pool and Pro Tour points:

1. $10,000, 250 points

2. $5,000, 125 points

3. $2,500, 50 points

4. $2,500

