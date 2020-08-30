Renegades sweep Avant, win ESL One: Cologne - Oceania title

Renegades swept Avant Gaming in the grand final to win the ESL One: Cologne 2020 Online — Oceania event.

After moving through the upper bracket of the four-team tournament without a loss, Renegades entered the best-of-five final with a 1-0 lead.

In the first map of the day, Renegades fell behind 9-6 on Dust II but stormed back to make a 10-1 run on the way to a 16-10 victory and a 2-0 finals lead.

Next, on Mirage, Renegades jumped to a 10-5 lead. Avant made a furious comeback attempt but fell short, with Renegades winning 16-13.

Christopher “dexter” Nong led Renegades with 50 kills and a plus-17 kill-death differential in the sweep. Jordan “Hatz” Bajic added 44 kills and a plus-13 differential.

Renegades will take home $10,000 and 250 Pro Tour points, while Avant earned $5,000 and 125 tour points.

The Oceania division of the online Counter-Strike: Global Offensive event featured four teams competing for $20,000 in prize money as well as Pro Tour tournament circuit points.

ESL One: Cologne 2020 Online — Oceania prize pool and Pro Tour points:

1. $10,000, 250 points — Renegades

2. $5,000, 125 points - Avant Gaming

3. $2,500, 50 points — ORDER

4. $2,500 — Chiefs Esports Club

—Field Level Media