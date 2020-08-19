Na'Vi rally to win opener at ESL One: Cologne -- Europe

Natus Vincere rallied to defeat mousesports in their opening match at the ESL One: Cologne Online — Europe event on Wednesday.

After falling 16-10 on Nuke, Na’Vi pulled out the 2-1 victory in the Group A upper-bracket first-round match with a 16-9 win on Train and a 16-7 decision on Dust II.

Aleksandr “s1mple” Kostyliev led Natus Vincere with 65 kills and a plus-22 kill-death differential. For mousesports, Robin “ropz” Kool posted 69 kills and a plus-14 differential.

Na’Vi advanced to face Complexity Gaming in the upper bracket second round on Sunday. Complexity swept MAD Lions on Wednesday, following a breezy 16-3 win on Overpass with a hard-fought 22-20 win on Nuke. Valentin “poizon” Vasilev had 65 kills and a plus-28 differential for Complexity.

There were two sweeps in Group B first-round action Wednesday, with Heroic defeating FaZe Clan and G2 Esports taking care of MIBR. Heroic and G2 will meet Sunday.

ESL One Cologne was moved to a regional-based online competition due to the coronavirus pandemic. It had originally been slated to be held Aug. 18-30 in Cologne, Germany. Teams will now compete for a $500,000 prize pool across regions.

ESL Pro Tour points will also be awarded, although it will not be considered a Pro Tour Masters events or count toward the Intel Grand Slam.

The group stages will consist of best-of-three, double-elimination formats. The playoffs will be single-elimination best-of-three matches leading up to the best-of-five Grand Final.

Leading the way for Heroic against FaZe Clan was Johannes “b0RUP” Borup with 44 kills and a plus-18 differential. Heroic won 16-10 on Nuke and 16-9 on Mirage.

Nemanja “nexa” Isakovic powered G2 past MIBR with 41 kills and a plus-26 differential. G2 won 16-2 on Vertigo and 16-4 on Inferno in a lopsided match.

Play continues Thursday with two matches in the lower bracket first round. BIG take on Ninjas in Pyjamas in Group A and Fnatic face Team Heretics in Group B.

