Sprout stuns BIG at ESL One: Cologne Online -- Europe

Sprout pulled off a shocking upset on the opening day of the ESL One: Cologne Online — Europe, sweeping CS:GO world No. 1 BIG on Tuesday.

New-look Astralis were winners as well in their highly anticipated match.

Sprout took the opener 16-12 on Mirage and completed the sweep over BIG with a 19-16 win on Nuke in a Group A upper-bracket first-round match.

All five Sprout players finished with positive kill-death differentials to just one from BIG. Poland’s Michal “snatchie” Rudzki led Sprout with 54 kills and a plus-11 K-D differential. Only Johannes “tabseN” Wodarz finished with a positive, securing 54 kills and a plus-8 differential for BIG.

Sprout will next face world No. 12 OG this Saturday in the upper bracket second round. OG dispatched Ninjas in Pyjamas 2-1 on Tuesday. BIG will face NiP in a lower bracket Round 1 match on Thursday.

In Group B action Tuesday, world No. 2 Team Vitality made quick work of Team Heretics 2-0 and Astralis swept Fnatic. Vitality and Astralis will meet Saturday; Heretics and Fnatic battle it out Thursday in the lower bracket.

ESL One Cologne was moved to a regional-based online competition due to the coronavirus pandemic. It had originally been slated to be held Aug. 18-30 in Cologne, Germany. Teams will now compete for a $500,000 prize pool across regions.

ESL Pro Tour points will also be awarded, although it will not be considered a Pro Tour Masters events or count toward the Intel Grand Slam.

The group stages will consist of best-of-three, double-elimination formats. The playoffs will be single-elimination best-of-three matches leading up to the best-of-five Grand Final.

Lucas “Bubzkji” Andersen had a successful debut with Astralis, leading the team with a plus-11 K-D differential in their sweep over Fnatic. Bubzkji had a team-high 47 kills. Patrick “es3tag” Hansen also debuted for Astralis, finishing with a team low minus-4 K-D tally.

OG started strong against NiP, winning 19-16 on Inferno before dropping Train, 16-12. OG secured the math with a 22-19 win on Mirage. Valdemar “valde” Bjorn Vangsa led the way with a match-high 93 kills and a plus-28 differential.

Vitality swept Heretics with a 16-13 win on Dust II and 16-8 decision on Overpass.

On Wednesday, Natus Vincere take on mousesports and Complexity battle MAD Lions in Group A action. In Group B, FaZe Clan take on Heroic and MIBR faces G2 Esports.

—Field Level Media