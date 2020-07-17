ESL One Cologne announces regional online format

ESL One Cologne, one of the premier events on the Counter-Strike: Global Offensive schedule, will move to a regional competition held online because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Our team went above and beyond trying to make ESL One Cologne 2020 ... happen offline this year, but after a thorough evaluation we’ve concluded that we have to transition to an Online Tournament,” said a note posted on the event website. “The decision was made after extensive research and understanding of global travel regulations and individual national guidelines due to ongoing COVID-19 measures.”

The event was scheduled to be held Aug. 18-30 in Cologne, Germany.

Instead, ESL will hold four regional events with a total prize pool of $500,000. ESL Pro Tour points will be awarded, but it will not be considered a Pro Tour Masters event or count toward the Intel Grand Slam.

Currently qualified scheduled teams by regions and prize pools:

Europe ($325,000 prize pool):

Astralis, fnatic, Natus Vincere, G2, mousesports, FaZe Clan, Team Vitality, Ninjas in Pyjamas, BIG, Sprout, Heretics, complexity, OG, heroic, MAD Lions, one team to be determined

North America ($135,000 prize pool):

Team Liquid, Evil Geniuses, 100 Thieves, FURIA, Cloud9, Gen.G, two teams TBD

Asia ($20,000 prize pool):

TYLOO, three teams TBD

Oceania ($20,000 prize pool):

Renegades, three teams TBD

—Field Level Media