New-look ESL One Cologne set to begin

The re-imagined ESL One Cologne will begin Tuesday with regional competitions taking the place of the “Cathedral of Counter-Strike.”

The Europe and North America regions will take place Aug. 18-26, while the Asia and Oceania divisions will be contested Aug. 26-30.

One of the premier events in CS:GO was moved to an regional-based online competition due to the coronavirus pandemic. It had originally been slated to be held Aug. 18-30 in Cologne, Germany. Teams will now compete for a $500,000 prize pool across regions.

ESL Pro Tour points will also be awarded, although it will not be considered a Pro Tour Masters events or count toward the Intel Grand Slam.

The group stages will consist of best-of-three, double elimination formats. The playoffs will be single elimination best-of-three matches leading up to the best-of-five Grand Final.

Europe and North America have been split into two groups.

Europe Group A: BIG, Complexity, MAD Lions, Mousesports, Na’Vi, Ninjas in Pyjamas, OG, Sprout.

Europe Group B: Astralis, FaZe Clan, Fnatic, G2 Esports, Heroic, MiBR, Heretics, Vitality

NA Group A: 100 Thieves, Chaos EC, Furia, Gen. G

NA Group B: Cloud9, Evil Geniuses, Team Liquid, Triumph

BIG is currently the top-ranked CS:GO team in the world by HLTV.org, followed by Vitality, Evil Geniuses, Na’Vi and G2.

One of the most interesting opening matchups will be between fnatic and Astralis, the former top-ranked team in the world that enters Cologne at No. 17 and amid roster changes.

Patrick “?es3tag?” Hansen and Lucas “?Bubzkji?” Andersen will be making their debuts for the Danish team with Lukas “gla1ve” Rossander and Andreas “Xyp9x” Hojleth sitting out the tournament while on medical leave.

TyLoo will play Beyond to kick off the Asia regional on Aug. 25, followed by ViCi vs. Invictus.

The Oceania regional will begin with the Renegades vs. Chiefs ESC and Order vs. AVANT.

—Field Level Media