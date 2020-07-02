Report: ESL leaning toward holding ESL One: Cologne online

Organizers are leaning toward holding next month’s ESL One: Cologne event online due to the COVID-19 pandemic, dlbtap.com reported Thursday.

The 16-team, $1 million Counter-Strike: Global Offensive tournament is scheduled for Aug. 23-30.

“We are still evaluating the situation, and having the event take place online is one of the options,” ESL senior vice president of product Ulrich Schulze said.

Before the coronavirus crisis, ESL One: Cologne was originally scheduled with 24 teams competing from July 6-12 at ESL Studios in the German city. In May, ESL announced the new dates and said the event would take place without a live audience.

Qualified teams include Astralis, Fnatic, Natus Vincere, G2 Esports, mousesports, FaZe Clan, Team Liquid and 100 Thieves.

—Field Level Media