ESL One Rio delayed, prize pool increased to $2M

The ESL One Rio Major is delayed until November due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Originally scheduled for May, the event is moving to the calendar slot originally reserved for the 2020 Fall Major from Nov. 19-22 at Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro.

Because that means only one Major will be held in Counter-Strike: Global Offensive during the calendar year, the prize pool for the tournament will be doubled to a record $2 million.

“Our decision is an extremely tough one, but health and safety have to take absolute priority”, ESL senior vice president Ulrich Schulze said in a statement. “Given the very difficult circumstances for live events, we still wanted to give the Brazilian fans the CS:GO Major they deserve.

“We ask everyone to stay safe and we are pleased to be able to continue to deliver some quality CS:GO esports content to the community during these troubling times, while we prepare the Rio Major for November.”

Brazil currently has more than 1,500 confirmed cases of the coronavirus and 25 deaths.

The dates and locations for the Minors and the first two stages of the Rio Major have not been revealed.

