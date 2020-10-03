Astralis advance to grand final at ESL Europe

Astralis won consecutive matches on Saturday to advance to the grand final at the ESL Pro League Season 12: Europe event.

Astralis recorded a 2-1 win over mousesports in the lower bracket, third-round match to move on to the final. The Group B winner swept Heroic to advance to Sunday’s best-of-five grand final match against Natus Vincere, who will hold a one-map advantage for winning the upper bracket.

Astralis overcame mousesports by sandwiching a 16-3 win on Dust II and 19-17 victory on Nuke around a 16-6 setback in the second map.

Robin “ropz” Kool had 67 kills and a plus-14 kills-to-death differential for Astralis.

Astralis had an easier time of it versus Heroic, posting a 16-13 win on Vertigo and 16-12 victory on Overpass.

Peter “dupreeh” Rasmussen recorded 47 kills and a plus-19 kills-to-death differential in that match for Astralis.

The $450,000 Counter-Strike: Global Offensive event began with 16 teams divided into two groups for round-robin play. The top four teams from each group advanced to the double-elimination playoffs.

ESL Pro League Season 12: Europe prize pool and BLAST Premier points (Listed payouts for eliminated teams include base prize plus a $4,000 bonus for every group-stage win. Listed payouts for places to be determined are base prize before bonus money.):

1st: $99,000, 2,000 points

2nd: $54,000, 1,000

3rd: $34,000, 625 -- Heroic

4th: $30,000, 625 -- mousesports

5th-6th: $31,500, 250 -- BIG, Complexity

7th-8th: $25,000, 0 -- ENCE, Team Spirit

9th-10th: $20,000, 0 - OG, Vitality

11th-12th: $15,000, 0 -- G2 Esports; $19,000, 0 -- Fnatic

13th-14th: $13,000, 0 - AGO, FaZe Clan

15th-16th: $12,000, 0 -- GODSENT: $8,000, 0 -- Ninjas in Pyjamas

--Field Level Media