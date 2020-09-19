Astralis, FaZe, Spirit all win at ESL Pro League: Europe

Astralis won Friday to keep pace atop the Group B standings, while FaZe Clan picked up its first victory at the ESL Pro League Season 12: Europe event.

Team Spirit also picked up a victory on Friday to remain just off the pace in the group.

Astralis moved to 5-1, drawing even with first-place Complexity Gaming, by earning a 2-1 victory over Fnatic. FaZe Clan earned a 2-0 sweep over Ninjas in Pyjamas, while Team Spirit also earned a 2-0 sweep over mousesports.

Astralis finished off their victory with a 16-8 triumph on Train. Patrick “es3tag” Hansen had 52 kills and a plus-15 kill-death ration, while Micolai “device” Reedtz had 54 kills and Emil “Magisk” Reif had 53.

FaZe Clan earned its sweep on Mirage and Nuke as Nikola “NiKo” Kovac had 52 kills and a plus-16 ratio. Team Spirit won on Inferno and Mirage as Nikolay “mir” Butyukov had 44 kills and a plus-10 ratio.

The $450,000 Counter-Strike: Global Offensive event features 16 teams divided into two groups for round-robin play. The top four teams from each group will advance to the double-elimination playoffs.

All matches are best-of-three except for the Oct. 4 final, which will be best-of-five. The team coming out of the upper bracket will start with a one-map advantage in the title match.

Week 3 continues on Saturday with all 16 teams from Group A and B in action. In Group A, G2 Esports will face Natus Vincere, Heroic will meet OG, BIG will face ECE and GODSENT will take on AGO. In Group B, Team Vitality will meet mousesports, Complexity Gaming will meet FaZe Clan, Fnatic will face Ninjas in Pyjamas and Astralis will square off against Team Spirit.

ESL Pro League Season 12: Europe standings

Group A

1. Natus Vincere, 4-1

T2. ENCE, 4-2

T2. BIG, 4-2

4. Heroic, 3-2

5. OG, 3-3

6. G2 Esports, 2-3

7. AGO, 1-4

8. GODSENT, 1-5

Group B

T1. Complexity Gaming, 5-1

T1. Astralis, 5-1

T3. Team Spirit, 4-2

T4. Team Vitality, 3-3

T4. mousesports, 3-3

6. Fnatic, 2-4

7. FaZe Clan, 1-5

8. Ninjas in Pyjamas, 1-5

