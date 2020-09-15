Astralis move to 4-1 at ESL Pro League: Europe

Astralis improved to 4-1 by sweeping Ninjas in Pyjamas in Group B action Tuesday at the ESL Pro League Season 12: Europe event.

Astralis rolled over NiP (1-4), winning 16-6 on Dust II and 16-7 on Train to match idle Complexity Gaming (4-0) in the win column. Emil “Magisk” Reif had 41 kills and a plus-19 kill-death differential and Peter “dupreeh” Rasmussen added 43 kills and a plus-16 differential.

Also in Group B, Team Vitality (3-2) swept Fnatic (2-3) with a 16-13 decision on Inferno and a 16-8 win on Dust II. Dan “apex” Madesclaire paced Vitality with 44 kills and a plus-9 differential.

In Tuesday’s other Group B contest, FaZe Clan (0-5) started off strong against Team Spirit (3-2) with a 16-12 win on Nuke. Spirit rallied with a 16-8 win on Dust II and a 16-10 victory on Mirage to keep FaZe winless. Leading the charge for Spirit was Nikolay “mir” Bityukov with 72 kills and a plus-25 differential.

The $450,000 Counter-Strike: Global Offensive event features 16 teams divided into two groups for round-robin play. The top four teams from each group will advance to the double-elimination playoffs.

All matches are best-of-three except for the Oct. 4 final, which will be best-of-five. The team coming out of the upper bracket will start with a one-map advantage in the title match.

Week 3 continues on Wednesday with two matches in Group A: first-place ENCE vs. OG and GODSENT vs. BIG. In Group B, unbeaten Complexity Gaming face mousesports.

ESL Pro League Season 12: Europe standings

Group A

T1. ENCE, 4-1

T1. Natus Vincere, 4-1

T3. Heroic, 3-2

T3. BIG, 3-2

T5. G2 Esports, 2-3

T5. OG, 2-3

T7. GODSENT, 1-4

T7. AGO, 1-4

Group B

1. Complexity Gaming, 4-0

2. Astralis, 4-1

T3. Team Spirit, 3-2

T3. Team Vitality, 3-2

5. mousesports, 2-2

6. Fnatic, 2-3

7. Ninjas in Pyjamas, 1-4

8. FaZe Clan, 0-5

--Field Level Media