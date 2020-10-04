Astralis records reverse sweep to win ESL Europe

Astralis overcame an early two-map deficit to rally to a 3-2 victory over Natus Vincere on Sunday in the grand final at the ESL Pro League Season 12: Europe event.

Natus Vincere received a one-map edge for winning the upper bracket and promptly doubled that advantage with a 16-12 win on Dust II.

Astralis, however, answered with a 16-14 victory on Nuke, 22-19 overtime triumph on Train and 16-11 win on Overpass to win the $99,000 first-place prize and 2,000 BLAST Premier points.

Emil “Magisk” Reif recorded 94 kills and Nicolai “device” Reedtz had a plus-18 kills-to-death differential for Astralis.

Astralis traveled an impressive route to the title. After dropping a 2-0 decision in the upper-bracket quarterfinals, Astralis staved off elimination with sweeps of Team Spirit and Complexity before posting a 2-1 victory over mousesports in the third round. Astralis avenged an earlier setback with a sweep of Heroic to set the stage for Sunday’s title win.

Aleksandr “s1mple” Kostyliev had 100 kills and a plus-13 kills-to-death differential to pace Natus Vincere.

The $450,000 Counter-Strike: Global Offensive event began with 16 teams divided into two groups for round-robin play. The top four teams from each group advanced to the double-elimination playoffs.

ESL Pro League Season 12: Europe prize pool and BLAST Premier points (Listed payouts for eliminated teams include base prize plus a $4,000 bonus for every group-stage win. Listed payouts for places to be determined are base prize before bonus money.):

1st: $99,000, 2,000 points -- Astralis

2nd: $54,000, 1,000 -- Natus Vincere

3rd: $34,000, 625 -- Heroic

4th: $30,000, 625 -- mousesports

5th-6th: $31,500, 250 -- BIG, Complexity

7th-8th: $25,000, 0 -- ENCE, Team Spirit

9th-10th: $20,000, 0 - OG, Vitality

11th-12th: $15,000, 0 -- G2 Esports; $19,000, 0 -- Fnatic

13th-14th: $13,000, 0 - AGO, FaZe Clan

15th-16th: $12,000, 0 -- GODSENT: $8,000, 0 -- Ninjas in Pyjamas

--Field Level Media