BIG edge G2 Esports in ESL Pro League: Europe

BIG recorded a 2-1 victory over G2 Esports on Saturday to move into sole possession of third place in Group A in the ESL Pro League Season 12: Europe.

Also on Saturday, OG posted a 2-1 win over GODSENT in another Group A tilt while Team Vitality swept FaZe Clan in a Group B encounter.

The $450,000 Counter-Strike: Global Offensive event features 16 teams divided into two groups for round-robin play. The top four teams from each group will advance to the double-elimination playoffs.

All matches are best-of-three except for the Oct. 4 final, which will be best-of-five. The team coming out of the upper bracket will start with a one-map advantage in the title match.

BIG (3-2) rebounded from a 16-14 setback on Vertigo to reverse-sweep G2 with a 16-11 win on Dust II and 16-4 triumph on Nuke.

Johannes “tabseN” Wodarz of Germany recorded 65 kills and compatriot Tizian “tiziaN” Feldbusch had a plus-13 kills-to-death differential for BIG.

Nemanja “huNter-” Kovac of Bosnia and Herzegovina collected 58 kills and France’s Francois “AmeNEk” Delaunay had a plus-2 K-D differential for G2 (2-3).

Like BIG, OG answered a setback in the first map to rally to victory. GODSENT posted a 16-3 win on Nuke before OG answered with a 16-4 triumph on Inferno and 16-6 victory on Train.

Issa “ISSAA” Murad of Jordan posted 52 kills and a plus-16 K-D differential for OG (2-2).

GODSENT (1-3) was paced by Slovakian Martin “STYKO” Styk, who had 52 kills and a plus-6.

Vitality had an easier time of it on Saturday, posting a 16-11 win on Dust II and 16-10 victory on Overpass.

Cedric “RpK” Guipouy recorded 44 kills and a plus-14 differential for the all-French Vitality (2-2).

Winless FaZe (0-4) was fueled by Nikola “NiKo” Kovac, of Bosnia and Herzegovina’s 40 kills and plus-3

Play continues on Sunday with a trio of Group A contests. Heroic face GODSENT, Natus Vincere tangle with OG and ENCE challenge AGO.

ESL Pro League Season 12: Europe standings

Group A

T1. ENCE, 3-1

T1. Natus Vincere, 3-1

3. BIG, 3-2

T4. Heroic, 2-2

T4. OG, 2-2

6. G2 Esports, 2-3

T8. GODSENT, 1-3

T8. AGO, 1-3

Group B

1. Complexity Gaming, 4-0

2. Astralis, 3-1

T3. Fnatic, 2-2

T3. mousesports, 2-2

T3. Team Spirit, 2-2

T3. Team Vitality, 2-2

7. Ninjas in Pyjamas, 1-3

8. FaZe Clan, 0-4

--Field Level Media