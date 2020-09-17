BIG, OG record wins at ESL Pro League: Europe event

BIG posted a 2-1 victory over GODSENT on Wednesday to move into a tie for second place in Group A at the ESL Pro League Season 12: Europe event.

BIG (4-2) overcame a 19-15 setback on Vertigo to record a 22-19 victory on Mirage and 16-7 triumph on Nuke.

Johannes “tabseN” Wodarz collected 78 kills and had a plus-17 kills-to-death differential to pace BIG.

GODSENT (1-5) was led by Jesse “zehN” Linjala (team-high 78 kills) and Martin “STYKO” Styk, who had a plus-9 kills-to-death differential.

Also on Wednesday, OG overcame a first-map setback to post a 2-1 victory over ENCE.

Mateusz “mantuu” Wilczewski had 59 kills and a plus-24 kills-to-death differential for OG (3-3).

Miikka “suNny” Kemppi had 55 kills and a plus-3 kills-to-death differential for ENCE (4-2).

In a Group B match, mousesports posted a 2-0 victory over Complexity Gaming.

Robin “ropz” Kool had 51 kills and a plus-6 kills-to-death differential for mousesports (3-2), who recorded a 22-20 win on Nuke and 16-9 victory on Mirage.

Kristian “k0nfig” Wienecke had 55 kills and Benjamin “blameF” Bremer notched a plus-11 kills-to-death differential for Complexity (4-1).

The $450,000 Counter-Strike: Global Offensive event features 16 teams divided into two groups for round-robin play. The top four teams from each group will advance to the double-elimination playoffs.

All matches are best-of-three except for the Oct. 4 final, which will be best-of-five. The team coming out of the upper bracket will start with a one-map advantage in the title match.

Week 3 continues on Thursday with Complexity Gaming facing Team Vitality in a Group B tilt, while G2 Esports square off versus AGO and Natus Vincere tangle with Heroic.

ESL Pro League Season 12: Europe standings

Group A

1. Natus Vincere, 4-1

T2. ENCE, 4-2

T2. BIG, 4-2

4. Heroic, 3-2

5. OG, 3-3

6. G2 Esports, 2-3

7. AGO, 1-4

8. GODSENT, 1-5

Group B

T1. Complexity Gaming, 4-1

T1. Astralis, 4-1

T3. Team Spirit, 3-2

T3. Team Vitality, 3-2

T3. mousesports, 3-2

6. Fnatic, 2-3

7. Ninjas in Pyjamas, 1-4

8. FaZe Clan, 0-5

--Field Level Media