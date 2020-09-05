Complexity Gaming, mousesports win at ESL Europe

Complexity Gaming and mousesports each moved to 2-0 in Group B play at the ESL Pro League Season 12: Europe, while Astrails earned their first victory at the event.

Complexity Gaming earned a 2-0 sweep of Ninjas in Pyjamas, winning 16-7 on Train and 16-13 on Nuke. Benjamin “blameF” Bremer was impressive for Complexity Gaming with 47 kills and a plus-25 differential, while Kristian “k0nfig” Wienecke had 43 kills and a plus-nine differential.

In a deciding 16-14 victory on Train, mousesports earned a tight 2-1 victory over Fnatic. Aurimas “Bymas” Pipiras had 68 kills and a plus-17 differential as mousesports held off a huge effort by fnatic’s Freddy “KRIMZ” Johansson, who had 72 kills and a plus-20 differential.

Astrails fell to Complexity Gaming on Thursday, but rebounded with a 2-0 sweep of FaZe Clan on Saturday as they won 16-7 on Nuke and 16-5 on Train. Lukas “gla1ve” Rossander led Astrails to the victory with 37 kills and a plus-20 differential, while Patrick “es3tag” Hansen had 38 kills and a plus-17 differential.

One Group B match will be contested Sunday when Team Vitality faces Team Spirit. In Group A on Sunday, BIG will face Natus Vincere, while OG takes on AGO.

ESL Pro League Season 12: Europe standings

Group A

T1. BIG, 2-0

T1. ENCE, 2-0

T1. G2 Esports, 2-0

T4. Natus Vincere, 1-1

T4. AGO, 1-1

T6. Heroic, 0-2

T6. OG, 0-2

T6. GODSENT, 0-2

Group B

T1. Complexity Gaming, 2-0

T1. mousesports, 2-0

3. Team Vitality, 1-0

T4. Astralis, 1-1

T4. Fnatic, 1-1

6. Team Spirit, 0-1

T7. Ninjas in Pyjamas, 0-2

T7. FaZe Clan, 0-2

—Field Level Media