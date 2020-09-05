Complexity Gaming, mousesports win at ESL Europe

Complexity Gaming and mousesports each moved to 2-0 in Group B play at the ESL Pro League Season 12: Europe, while Astrails earned their first victory at the event.
Complexity Gaming earned a 2-0 sweep of Ninjas in Pyjamas, winning 16-7 on Train and 16-13 on Nuke. Benjamin “blameF” Bremer was impressive for Complexity Gaming with 47 kills and a plus-25 differential, while Kristian “k0nfig” Wienecke had 43 kills and a plus-nine differential.
In a deciding 16-14 victory on Train, mousesports earned a tight 2-1 victory over Fnatic. Aurimas “Bymas” Pipiras had 68 kills and a plus-17 differential as mousesports held off a huge effort by fnatic’s Freddy “KRIMZ” Johansson, who had 72 kills and a plus-20 differential.
Astrails fell to Complexity Gaming on Thursday, but rebounded with a 2-0 sweep of FaZe Clan on Saturday as they won 16-7 on Nuke and 16-5 on Train. Lukas “gla1ve” Rossander led Astrails to the victory with 37 kills and a plus-20 differential, while Patrick “es3tag” Hansen had 38 kills and a plus-17 differential.
One Group B match will be contested Sunday when Team Vitality faces Team Spirit. In Group A on Sunday, BIG will face Natus Vincere, while OG takes on AGO.
ESL Pro League Season 12: Europe standings
Group A
T1. BIG, 2-0
T1. ENCE, 2-0
T1. G2 Esports, 2-0
T4. Natus Vincere, 1-1
T4. AGO, 1-1
T6. Heroic, 0-2
T6. OG, 0-2
T6. GODSENT, 0-2
Group B
T1. Complexity Gaming, 2-0
T1. mousesports, 2-0
3. Team Vitality, 1-0
T4. Astralis, 1-1
T4. Fnatic, 1-1
6. Team Spirit, 0-1
T7. Ninjas in Pyjamas, 0-2
T7. FaZe Clan, 0-2
