Complexity Gaming remain perfect in ESL Pro League Season 12: Europe

Complexity Gaming took sole possession of the top spot in Group B with a 2-1 win over Fnatic in the ESL Pro League Season 12: Europe on Friday.

In other tightly contested Group B matches Friday, Team Spirit clipped Ninjas in Pyjamas 2-1, and Astralis edged mousesports in another 2-1 thriller.

The $450,000 Counter-Strike: Global Offensive event features 16 teams divided into two groups for round-robin play. The top four teams from each group will advance to the double-elimination playoffs.

All matches are best-of-three except for the Oct. 4 final, which will be best-of-five. The team coming out of the upper bracket will start with a one-map advantage in the title match.

Complexity Gaming (4-0) remained the only undefeated team in the group with a three-map win, which included a double-overtime loss in the middle game.

Complexity Gaming won the opening round, 16-4 on Mirage, before Fnatic gained a dramatic 22-18 win on Nuke to square the match. Complexity Gaming clinched it, with another tight outcome, via a 16-13 win on Vertigo.

Benjamin “blameF” Bremer and Kristian “k0nfig” Wienecke led Complexity. Bremer registered plus-18 kill-to-death differentials. k0nfig had a plus-15 differential to lead Complexity. The two combined for 133 kills. Jesper “JW” Wecksell of Fnatic had 71 kills and a plus-2 differential.

Team Spirit also shook off a second-round loss to beat Ninjas in Pyjamas. Spirit won the opener, 16-8 on Nuke, before NiP struck back with a 16-9 win on Mirage. Spirit won the third map, 16-11, on Overpass.

Artem “iDISBALANCE” Egorov tallied 72 kills and a plus-23 kill-to-death differential. Tim “nawwk” Jonasson led NiP with 53 kills and a plus-10 differential.

Astralis lost on the opening map, 16-12 on Dust II, but rebounded to get the final two against mousesports. Astralis won 16-14 on Nuke, then prevailed 16-9 on Inferno.

Patrick “es3tag” Hansen led Astralis with 56 kills and a team-best plus-13 kill-to-death differential. For mousesports, Robin “ropz” Kool was the only player with a positive differential of plus-10, with 66 kills.

Play continues in both divisions Saturday. In Group A, OG face GODSENT, and BIG take on G2 Esports. In Group B competition, Team Vitality square off against FaZe Clan.

ESL Pro League Season 12: Europe standings

Group A

T1. ENCE, 3-1

T1. Natus Vincere, 3-1

T3. BIG, 2-2

T3. G2 Esports, 2-2

T3. Heroic, 2-2

T6. GODSENT, 1-2

T6. OG, 1-2

T8. AGO, 1-3

Group B

1. Complexity Gaming, 4-0

2. Astralis, 3-1

T3. Fnatic, 2-2

T3. mousesports, 2-2

T3. Team Spirit, 2-2

6. Team Vitality, 1-2

7. Ninjas in Pyjamas, 1-3

8. FaZe Clan, 0-3

