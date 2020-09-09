Complexity Gaming stay perfect in ESL Pro League: Europe

Complexity Gaming recorded a 2-1 win over Team Spirit to remain undefeated at the ESL Pro League Season 12: Europe event on Wednesday.

Complexity Gaming (3-0) sandwiched a 16-7 win on Overpass and 16-10 victory on Mirage around a 16-14 setback on Nuke.

Benjamin “blameF” Bremer posted team-leading totals in kills (73) and kill-to-death differential (plus-32) for Complexity Gaming.

Artem “iDISBALANCE” Egorov collected 53 kills and a plus-2 kill-to-death differential for Spirit, who dropped to 1-2 with the loss.

Also on Wednesday, Ninjas in Pyjamas (1-2) notched their first win with a 2-1 victory over mousesports (2-1) and Astralis (2-1) secured a 2-1 victory over Team Vitality (1-2).

Ninjas in Pyjamas rebounded from dropping a 16-13 decision on Nuke by posting a 16-4 win on Mirage and 19-17 overtime victory on Train.

Fredrik “REZ” Sterner had a team-best 65 kills and a plus-14 kill-to-death differential for NiP while Robin “ropz” Kool led mousesports with 75 kills and a plus-17 differential.

Astralis sandwiched a 16-10 win on Nuke and 16-11 victory on Dust II around a 16-9 setback on Vertigo.

Nicolai “device” Reedtz led Astralis with 65 kills and a plus-17 kill-to-death differential.

Mathieu “ZywOo” Herbaut powered Vitality with 51 kills and a plus-2 differential.

The $450,000 Counter-Strike: Global Offensive event features 16 teams divided into two groups for round-robin play. The top four teams from each group will advance to the double-elimination playoffs.

All matches are best-of-three except for the Oct. 4 final, which will be best-of-five. The team coming out of the upper bracket will start with a one-map advantage in the title match.

Group A will play three games on Thursday while Group B will take the day off:

—Natus Vincere vs. AGO

—BIG vs. Heroic

—G2 Esports vs. ENCE

ESL Pro League Season 12: Europe standings

Group A

T1. BIG, 2-1

T1. ENCE, 2-1

T1. G2 Esports, 2-1

T1. Natus Vincere, 2-1

T5. AGO, 1-2

T5. GODSENT, 1-2

T5. Heroic, 1-2

T5. OG, 1-2

Group B

1. Complexity Gaming, 3-0

T2. mousesports, 2-1

T2. Fnatic, 2-1

T2. Astralis, 2-1

T5. Team Spirit, 1-2

T5. Team Vitality, 1-2

T5. Ninjas in Pyjamas, 1-2

8. FaZe Clan, 0-3

—Field Level Media