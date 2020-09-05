ENCE, BIG move to 2-0 in ESL Europe

ENCE and BIG both improved to 2-0 in the ESL Pro League Season 12: Europe event on Friday after a session focused entirely on Group A play.

ENCE swept Natus Vincere 2-0, BIG took out OG 2-0, and AGO squeezed past Heroic 2-1.

The $450,000 Counter-Strike: Global Offensive event features 16 teams divided into two groups for round-robin play. The top four teams from each group will advance to the double-elimination playoffs.

All matches are best-of-three except for the Oct. 4 final, which will be best-of-five. The team coming out of the upper bracket will start with a one-map advantage in the title match.

ENCE, based out of Finland, cruised to two relatively map wins over Natus Vincere. ENCE won the opener, 16-9 on Train, and then posted a 16-12 win on Dust II.

Elias “Jamppi” Olkkonen sparked the first map victory with 22 kills and a plus-5 differential. On the second map, Aleksi “allu” Jalli was the go-to performer with 27 kills, a plus-11 differential and a 1.43 rating.

BIG rode 16-11 and 16-14 wins on Inferno and Dust II, respectively, to down OG.

Turkey’s Ismailcan “XANTARES” Dortkardes was brilliant in the opener with 28 kills, a plus-11 differential, seven assists and a rating 1.55 (2.0 is the max).

Germany’s Johannes “tabseN” Wodarz pushed the winning effort on the second map with 27 kills, six assists and a plus-10 differential.

AGO won the opening map, 16-12 on Vertigo, and the decisive third map, 19-17 in overtime on Mirage, to get by Heroic. In the middle game, Heroic posted a 19-17 overtime victory on Nuke.

Damian “Furlan” Kislowski of Poland had 28 kills and a rating of 1.49 to lead AGO in the first win. Poland’s Milosz “mhL” Knasiak had a match-high 32 kills and a differential of plus-9 to lead AGO in the clincher.

Denmark’s Casper “cadiaN” Moller gave Heroic 26 kills and a plus-6 differential to help his side claim its lone map win.

All three matches Saturday will feature action in Group B with Fnatic taking on mousesports, Complexity Gaming opposing Ninjas in Pyjamas, and FaZe Clan matching up with Astralis.

ESL Pro League Season 12: Europe standings

Group A

T1. BIG, 2-0

T1. ENCE, 2-0

T1. G2 Esports, 2-0

T4. Natus Vincere, 1-1

T4. AGO, 1-1

T6. Heroic, 0-2

T6. OG, 0-2

T6. GODSENT, 0-2

Group B

T1. Complexity Gaming, 1-0

T1. mousesports, 1-0

T1. Fnatic, 1-0

T1. Team Vitality, 1-0

T5. Ninjas in Pyjamas, 0-1

T5. Team Spirit, 0-1

T5. Astralis, 0-1

T5. FaZe Clan, 0-1

—Field Level Media