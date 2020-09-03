ENCE, mousesports, Team Vitality win openers in ESL Europe

ENCE and Team Vitality overcame early setbacks to win, and mousesports picked up a 2-0 sweep, on Wednesday in the ESL Pro League Season 12: Europe event.

ENCE lost the opening around against Heroic, but rebounded to win 2-1 in Group A play.

In Group B action, Team Vitality lost the first map but claimed the next two to down Ninjas in Pyjamas. Meanwhile, mousesports rolled by FaZe Clan.

The $450,000 Counter-Strike: Global Offensive event features 16 teams divided into two groups for round-robin play. The top four teams from each group will advance to the double-elimination playoffs.

All matches are best-of-three except for the Oct. 4 final, which will be best-of-five. The team coming out of the upper bracket will start with a one-map advantage in the title match.

ENCE dropped the opener to Heroic, 16-9 on Train, but responded with wins of 16-5 on Nuke and 16-13 on Inferno to win.

Finland’s Aleksi “allu” Jalli led the winners with 77 kills notched and a sparkling plus-27 kill-death differential. Rene “TeSeS” Madsen, who is Danish, had 56 kills and a plus-one differential for Heroic.

Team Vitality lost the opening map, 16-7 on Mirage, then came back to win on Dust II (16-5) and Inferno (16-12). France’s Kevin “misutaaa’ Rabier had 60 kills, and a plus-18 K-D differential to lead Team Vitality.

Fredrik “RES” Sterner, from Sweden, paced Ninjas in Pyjamas with 52 total kills, and a plus-11 ratio.

mousesports cruised by FaZe, winning 16-13 on Nuke and 16-12 on Inferno. Estonia’s Robin ‘ropz’ Kool was the highest-rated player for mouz, with 42 kills and a plus-four kill-death differential.

Brazil’s Marcelo “coldzera” David led FaZe with 42 kills and a plus-10 kill-death differential.

Play continues Thursday with G2 Esports against GODSENT in Group A, while Fnatic and Team Spirit, and Complexity Gaming and Astralis, square off in Group B.

ESL Pro League Season 12: Europe standings

Group A

T1. BIG, 1-0

T1. Natus Vincere, 1-0

T1. G2 Esports, 1-0

T1. ENCE, 1-0

T6. Heroic, 0-1

T6. OG, 0-1

T6. AGO, 0-1

T6. GODSENT, 0-1

Group B

T1. mousesports, 1-0

T1. Team Vitality, 1-0

T3. Astralis, 0-0

T3. Complexity Gaming, 0-0

T3. Fnatic, 0-0

T3. Team Spirit, 0-0

T7. FaZe Clan, 0-1

T7. Ninjas in Pyjamas, 0-1

—Field Level Media