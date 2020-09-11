ENCE, Na'Vi improve to 3-1 at ESL Pro League: Europe

The top of the ESL Pro League Season 12: Europe Group A leaderboard got a little less crowded on Thursday as a four-way tie for first was trimmed in half.

ENCE and Natus Vincere each won to improve to 3-1, while BIG and G2 Esports lost to fall to 2-2. Heroic also won to improve to 2-2 (beating BIG) while AGO dropped to last place at 1-3 with its loss to Na’Vi.

The $450,000 Counter-Strike: Global Offensive event features 16 teams divided into two groups for round-robin play. The top four teams from each group will advance to the double-elimination playoffs.

All matches are best-of-three except for the Oct. 4 final, which will be best-of-five. The team coming out of the upper bracket will start with a one-map advantage in the title match.

On Thursday, Na’Vi got things started with a sweep of AGO, winning 16-9 on Mirage and 16-13 on Nuke. Ukraine’s Aleksandr “s1mple” Kostyliev led Na’Vi with 65 kills and a plus-33 kill-death differential -- both the top marks of the match. No AGO player finished with a positive differential.

Next, Heroic pulled off a reverse sweep to take down BIG, losing 16-14 on Mirage before winning 16-7 on Overpass and 16-14 on Nuke.

Heroic’s Rene “TeSeS” Madsen and Martin “stavn” Lund led the all-Danish squad with a combined 140 kills and plus-35 differential. Germany’s Florian “syrsoN” Rische had 65 kills and a plus-15 differential for BIG.

In the day’s final match, ENCE swept G2 in a matchup of quads entering the day 2-1, winning Train 19-16 in overtime and 16-10 on Dust II. Serbia’s Nemanja “nexa” Isakovic led all players with 49 kills and a plus-11 differential for G2, but ENCE got a balanced effort with all five players tallying between 39 and 44 kills and none of them posting a negative differential.

Finland’s Aleksi “allu” Jalli led all players ENCE players with 46 kills and a plus-8.

OG will play GODSENT in Group A’s only match Friday while Complexity Gaming will face Fnatic and Astralis plays mousesports in a pair of Group B matches.

ESL Pro League Season 12: Europe standings

Group A

T1. ENCE, 3-1

T1. Natus Vincere, 3-1

T3. BIG, 2-2

T3. G2 Esports, 2-2

T3. Heroic, 2-2

T6. GODSENT, 1-2

T6. OG, 1-2

T8. AGO, 1-3

Group B

1. Complexity Gaming, 3-0

T2. Astralis, 2-1

T2. Fnatic, 2-1

T2. mousesports, 2-1

T5. Ninjas in Pyjamas, 1-2

T5. Team Spirit, 1-2

T5. Team Vitality, 1-2

8. FaZe Clan, 0-3

--Field Level Media