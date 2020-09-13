ENCE rally to stay atop group at ESL Pro League: Europe

ENCE rallied for a 2-1 victory against AGO on Sunday to maintain a share of first place in Group A in the ESL Pro League Season 12: Europe event.

AGO (1-4) started out the final match of Week 2 with a breezy 16-2 win on Mirage, but ENCE (4-1) regrouped to win 16-6 on Train and 16-4 on Dust II.

Miikka “suNny” Kemppi had 46 kills and a plus-8 kill-death differential and Aleski “allu” Jalli added 44 kills and a plus-10 differential for ENCE. AGO’s Maciej “F1KU” Miklas had 45 kills and a plus-2 differential.

The comeback allowed ENCE to remain tied atop Group A with Natus Vincere (4-1), who scored a 2-1 victory on Sunday against OG (2-3).

Na’Vi opened with a 16-10 win on Train. After a 16-8 loss to OG on Overpass, Na’Vi grinded out the win with a narrow 16-14 decision on Nuke.

Na’Vi got a dominant performance from Aleksandr “s1mple” Kostyliev with 77 kills and a plus-26 differential. For OG, Issa “ISSAA” Murad tallied 59 kills and a plus-10 differential.

Heroic (3-2) claimed the first Group A match of the day with a 2-1 win against GODSENT (1-4). Heroic sandwiched 16-14 wins on Nuke and Overpass around a 16-7 loss on Train.

The $450,000 Counter-Strike: Global Offensive event features 16 teams divided into two groups for round-robin play. The top four teams from each group will advance to the double-elimination playoffs.

All matches are best-of-three except for the Oct. 4 final, which will be best-of-five. The team coming out of the upper bracket will start with a one-map advantage in the title match.

Week 3 begins on Tuesday with three matches in Group B: FaZe Clan vs. Team Spirit, Team Vitality vs. Fnatic, and Astralis vs. Ninjas in Pyjamas.

ESL Pro League Season 12: Europe standings

Group A

T1. ENCE, 4-1

T1. Natus Vincere, 4-1

T3. Heroic, 3-2

T3. BIG, 3-2

T5. G2 Esports, 2-3

T5. OG, 2-3

T7. GODSENT, 1-4

T7. AGO, 1-4

Group B

1. Complexity Gaming, 4-0

2. Astralis, 3-1

T3. Fnatic, 2-2

T3. mousesports, 2-2

T3. Team Spirit, 2-2

T3. Team Vitality, 2-2

7. Ninjas in Pyjamas, 1-3

8. FaZe Clan, 0-4

--Field Level Media