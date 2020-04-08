Fnatic forge 3-way tie atop ESL Pro League's Europe event

Fnatic swept mousesports 2-0 on Wednesday, and Natus Vincere rallied for a win Wednesday to leave the three teams tied for first place in the second stage of the ESL Pro League Season 11’s European competition.

Na’Vi came from behind to beat winless FaZe Clan 2-1 to improve to 3-1, the same mark as Fnatic and mousesports.

In the day’s other match, Astralis (2-2) earned a 2-0 win over OG (1-3).

Fnatic got past mousesports 16-13 on Inferno, 16-7 on Nuke.

FaZe opened with a 16-12 victory on Mirage and appeared in full control with a 12-3 lead at halftime on Train. But Na’Vi stormed back to take Train 16-13 and then won Nuke 16-13 in the deciding map.

Astralis dumped OG 16-8 on Dust II and 16-10 on Overpass.

The ESL Pro League Season 11 was due to be held in Malta, with 24 Counter-Strike: Global Offensive teams set to compete for a $750,000 prize pool. However, the tournament was moved online due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In addition, the field was split into a European event with 18 total teams and a separate North American event with six teams.

Twelve European teams were eliminated in Stage 1, and three more will be eliminated in Stage 2. The first-place team in Stage 2 will head straight to the grand final, with the second- and third-place teams battling in the semifinals.

The European champion will earn $75,000 of a $531,000 prize pool. The North America winner will receive $75,000 of a $219,000 prize pool.

The Stage 2 round robin concludes Thursday with three matches:

FaZe Clan vs. OG

Natus Vincere vs. Fnatic

Astralis vs. mousesports

ESL Pro League Season 11 Europe Stage 2 standings (point differential in parentheses), through Wednesday:

T1. Fnatic, 3-1 (plus-16)

T1. mousesports, 3-1 (plus-15)

T1. Natus Vincere, 3-1 (minus-9)

4. Astralis, 2-2 (plus-25)

5. OG, 1-3 (minus-16)

6. FaZe Clan, 0-4 (minus-31)

