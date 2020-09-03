G2 first to get to 2-0 at ESL Europe

G2 Esports became the first team to get to 2-0 in the ESL Pro League Season 12: Europe event, simultaneously making GODSENT the event’s first 0-2 team with a 2-0 sweep Thursday.

That was the only match in Group A, while Fnatic and Complexity Gaming picked up wins in their Group B openers, beating Team Spirit and Astralis, respectively.

The $450,000 Counter-Strike: Global Offensive event features 16 teams divided into two groups for round-robin play. The top four teams from each group will advance to the double-elimination playoffs.

All matches are best-of-three except for the Oct. 4 final, which will be best-of-five. The team coming out of the upper bracket will start with a one-map advantage in the title match.

G2’s sweep wasn’t without its difficulties. GODSENT won nine of the day’s first 12 points en route to a 9-6 halftime lead on the first map, Nuke. After dropping the first two points of the second half, G2 responded with eight straight points and pulled out a 16-13 win. The momentum carried over into Vertigo, with G2 building a 13-5 lead and winning 16-12.

Nemanja “huNter-“ Kovac of Bosnia and Herzegovina led all players with 47 kills for G2, while France’s Francois AmaNEk Delaunay posted a match-best plus-9 kill-death differential.

In Group B, Fnatic and Spirit played the most competitive match of the day, with Spirit taking Dust2 16-10, only to see Fnatic come back and win Inferno 16-11 and Train 16-7 to pull off the reverse sweep.

Sweden’s Maikil ‘Golden’ Selim was the most dominant player in the match, leading all players with 71 kills and a plus-18 differential.

Complexity’s sweep of Astralis was also closer than a 2-0 result would indicate, with both maps going to overtime and Complexity winning both — Train and Dust2 — by identical 19-17 scores.

Owen ‘oBo’ Schlatter of the United States led all players with 60 kills, while teammate Valentin ‘poizon’ Vasilev of Bulgaria led the match with a plus-19 differential for Complexity. Astralis’ Emil “Magisk” Reif led his all-Danish roster with 59 kills and a plus-19 differential.

All three matches Friday will be played out of Group A, with Natus Vincere facing ENCE, BIG playing OG, and Heroic taking on AGO.

ESL Pro League Season 12: Europe standings

Group A

1. G2 Esports, 2-0

T2. BIG, 1-0

T2. Natus Vincere, 1-0

T2. ENCE, 1-0

T5. Heroic, 0-1

T5. OG, 0-1

T5. AGO, 0-1

8. GODSENT, 0-2

Group B

T1. Complexity Gaming, 1-0

T1. Fnatic, 1-0

T1. mousesports, 1-0

T1. Team Vitality, 1-0

T5. Astralis, 0-1

T5. FaZe Clan, 0-1

T5. Ninjas in Pyjamas, 0-1

T5. Team Spirit, 0-1

—Field Level Media